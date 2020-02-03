Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share on Sunday, March 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

TSE:CU traded up C$0.30 on Monday, reaching C$40.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,693. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$32.93 and a 1-year high of C$40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion and a PE ratio of 11.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.53.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$885.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.0999999 EPS for the current year.

CU has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.36.

In related news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,444,120.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

