Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.36.

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$40.60 on Wednesday. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$32.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.51.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$885.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.0999998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,103 shares in the company, valued at C$1,444,120.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

