Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives C$34.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.55.

CWB has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock traded down C$0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,843. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$26.90 and a 1-year high of C$36.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$32.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 10.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

