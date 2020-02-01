Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) Given $45.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $45.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cannae an industry rank of 17 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cannae from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Gravelle bought 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,801.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Willey bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $184,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,068.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,134,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,779,000 after purchasing an additional 187,902 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 24,046 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,390,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $40.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Cannae has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $41.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.65 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cannae will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cannae (CNNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com