Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.85

Shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.85 and last traded at $39.60, with a volume of 4837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNNE shares. TheStreet raised Cannae from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.13.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $1.18. The business had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.65 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank P. Willey bought 5,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $184,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle bought 3,030 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $111,988.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,801.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNNE. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 60.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the third quarter worth about $82,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?

