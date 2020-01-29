Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Given Buy Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Bank of America currently has a $36.00 price target on the marijuana producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital cut Canopy Growth to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from $18.90 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered Canopy Growth from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Shares of CGC opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 8.38. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $52.74.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $58.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 542.66%. Analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,571 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 42.8% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 13.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,750 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

