Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight Capital cut shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $18.90 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

CGC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,461,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,441,342. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 3.59. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $58.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 542.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 283.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

