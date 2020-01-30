Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price target on the marijuana producer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 71.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from $18.90 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital cut Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

NYSE CGC traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.35. 4,451,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,441,342. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 7.04. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $58.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 542.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 13.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,750 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 33.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,494 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,983,838 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $200,899,000 after buying an additional 125,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 40.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,888 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 40,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading