Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of TSE PBY.UN opened at C$11.11 on Tuesday. Canso Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$11.11 and a 12-month high of C$11.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.94.

Canso Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

