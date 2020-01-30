Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Stryker’s FY2020 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SYK. Piper Sandler lowered Stryker from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a hold rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Stryker from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.45.

SYK traded up $3.15 on Wednesday, hitting $213.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,130,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,570. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.44. Stryker has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $59,522,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,918,870,000 after purchasing an additional 229,189 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 490.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,514,000 after purchasing an additional 220,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 48.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $139,283,000 after acquiring an additional 209,552 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stryker by 15.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,346,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $291,349,000 after acquiring an additional 180,043 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

