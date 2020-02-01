Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Target Price to $14.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $59.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 170.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLMD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.96. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 22.78, a quick ratio of 22.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 796.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 90,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

