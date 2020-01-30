Capital One Financial Comments on Cimarex Energy Co’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $582.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on XEC. Barclays reduced their target price on Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.94.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $77.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $690,865. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 814.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution