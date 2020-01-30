Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DVN. Barclays raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

DVN stock opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 632.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,046 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,162,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,961,000 after purchasing an additional 922,436 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,883,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,174,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,377,000 after purchasing an additional 334,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 714,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 323,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

