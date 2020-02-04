Capital Product Partners (CPLP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) is scheduled to post its Q4 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Capital Product Partners to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CPLP stock opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The firm has a market cap of $223.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. This is a positive change from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Capital Product Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital Product Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?