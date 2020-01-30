Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

CSWC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $380.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.16.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 million. Analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 521.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 575.9% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com