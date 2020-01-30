Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Short Interest Down 16.3% in January

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 193,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the second quarter worth $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 33.3% during the third quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 572.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the second quarter valued at $437,000. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPTA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:CPTA traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $8.60. 5,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.18. Capitala Finance has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 15.22, a current ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capitala Finance will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

