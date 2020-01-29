Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $55.67 million for the quarter. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.52. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%.

CFFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

