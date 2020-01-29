Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.52.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $55.67 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 82,387 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,491 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,161,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

