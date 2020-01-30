Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ:CSTR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 78,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,841. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $278.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $33,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,827.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

