Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of CSTR stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.95. 17,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,955. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Capstar Financial had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $33,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,796,827.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

