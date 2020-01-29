CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH stock opened at $8.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The firm has a market cap of $761.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.71. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 769.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 65.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

See Also: Straddles