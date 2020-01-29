Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Shares Down 10.3%

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) fell 10.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.70, 219,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 477,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CS. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$1.15 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.69 million and a PE ratio of -4.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.60.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$109.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Capstone Mining Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Mining news, insider George Leslie Brack bought 100,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$57,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,805,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,045,095. Also, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe bought 50,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 808,390 shares in the company, valued at C$468,866.20. Insiders have purchased a total of 327,000 shares of company stock valued at $197,640 over the last 90 days.

Capstone Mining Company Profile (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

