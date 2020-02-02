Capstone Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CAPS) Trading 26.7% Higher

Shares of Capstone Therapeutics Corp (OTCMKTS:CAPS) traded up 26.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.00, 488 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 18,177% from the average session volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95.

About Capstone Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CAPS)

Capstone Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, develops novel peptides and other molecules for helping patients with under-served medical conditions in the United States. It develops Apo E mimetic peptide molecule AEM-28 and its analogs that have completed Phase Ia and Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for lipoprotein metabolism.

