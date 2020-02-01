Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CARA. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.14.

CARA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.10. 507,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,117. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $644.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.70% and a negative return on equity of 70.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $257,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 918,468 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,289.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $64,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,434 shares of company stock valued at $854,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,286,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 16.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

