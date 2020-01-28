Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

TSE CJ opened at C$2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.34. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.90 and a 1 year high of C$3.50. The company has a market cap of $282.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37.

In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.95 per share, with a total value of C$39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,290,844 shares in the company, valued at C$2,517,145.80.

CJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.44.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

