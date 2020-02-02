Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target Lowered to C$2.75 at National Bank Financial

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CJ. Raymond James set a C$2.50 price target on Cardinal Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.41.

Shares of TSE:CJ opened at C$2.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.90 and a 12-month high of C$3.50. The firm has a market cap of $288.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?