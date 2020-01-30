Cardinal Resources (ASX:CDV) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Cardinal Resources Ltd (ASX:CDV) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.35 ($0.25) and last traded at A$0.36 ($0.25), 356,882 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 480,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.37 ($0.26).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.36. The stock has a market cap of $151.85 million and a P/E ratio of -4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,354.15.

In other news, insider Kevin Tomlinson 918,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Cardinal Resources (ASX:CDV)

Cardinal Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's principal project is Namdini Gold project located in the Bolgatanga region. Cardinal Resources Limited is based in West Perth, Australia.

