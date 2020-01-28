Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Scott D. Grimes Sells 1,000 Shares

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,016,568.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $66,610.00.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.09. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.87 and a beta of 1.72. Cardlytics Inc has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $90.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.02 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “average” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 50,621 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter worth $1,024,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 25.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

