Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells $1,234,035.10 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Bryce Youngren sold 14,467 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $1,234,035.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,553. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bryce Youngren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Bryce Youngren sold 23,679 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total value of $2,074,043.61.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Bryce Youngren sold 14,173 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,235,743.87.

On Thursday, January 16th, Bryce Youngren sold 23,504 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $1,973,865.92.

On Monday, December 16th, Bryce Youngren sold 2,500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $145,650.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Bryce Youngren sold 1,500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $86,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Bryce Youngren sold 100,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $5,891,000.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Bryce Youngren sold 61,689 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $3,422,505.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $85.70 on Thursday. Cardlytics Inc has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $90.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.24 and a 200-day moving average of $46.66.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 44.53% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $753,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 26,648 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 313.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 46,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDLX. ValuEngine cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated an “average” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.43.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio