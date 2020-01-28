Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells $2,074,043.61 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Bryce Youngren sold 23,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total transaction of $2,074,043.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,185.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bryce Youngren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Bryce Youngren sold 14,173 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,235,743.87.

On Thursday, January 16th, Bryce Youngren sold 23,504 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $1,973,865.92.

On Monday, December 16th, Bryce Youngren sold 2,500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $145,650.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Bryce Youngren sold 1,500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $86,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Bryce Youngren sold 100,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $5,891,000.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Bryce Youngren sold 61,689 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $3,422,505.72.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.09. Cardlytics Inc has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $90.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -58.87 and a beta of 1.72.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. The firm had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CDLX. Bank of America reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,476,000 after buying an additional 438,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after buying an additional 238,211 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 50,621 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 263,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after buying an additional 72,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: Growth Stocks