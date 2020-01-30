CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 target price on CareDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Shares of CDNA stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.27. 19,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,637. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average is $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.54 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $41.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.14 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 18.25%. The company’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $265,125.00. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,597.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,626 shares of company stock worth $543,133. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CareDx by 26.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,102,000 after buying an additional 609,930 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 3,692.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after buying an additional 567,404 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $11,582,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,091,000 after buying an additional 346,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 2,198.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 305,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 292,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

