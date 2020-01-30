Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTRE. BidaskClub raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,342. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Caretrust REIT has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $25.54.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caretrust REIT will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 10.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 71,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 105.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 16,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,946,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,653,000 after buying an additional 22,020 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 133.3% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 58,013 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 13.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,976,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,147,000 after buying an additional 1,767,795 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

