CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Short Interest Update

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,380,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 12,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 887,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CarGurus stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. CarGurus has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $45.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.47, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.88.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

In other news, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,686,433. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $1,338,354.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,884,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,172,710.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,007,903 shares of company stock valued at $38,370,000. 34.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 208.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth $148,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 21.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

