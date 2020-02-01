CarGurus Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 3,064 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,984% compared to the average daily volume of 147 put options.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,263,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,041,046 shares in the company, valued at $71,620,304.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $559,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,839.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,007,903 shares of company stock valued at $38,370,000 over the last 90 days. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. HMI Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 248.5% in the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,357,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after buying an additional 3,107,349 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at about $26,835,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2,004.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 606,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after buying an additional 578,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,585,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,687,000 after buying an additional 512,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 1,184.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 549,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,340,000 after purchasing an additional 506,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

CARG stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.89.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

