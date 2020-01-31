Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Shares Up 3.8%

Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd (TSE:CUP.U) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.00 and last traded at C$16.00, 19,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at C$15.41.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Caribbean Utilities from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.30. The company has a market cap of $543.03 million and a PE ratio of 18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2018, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

