Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €110.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €132.00 ($153.49) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €111.14 ($129.24).

AFX stock traded down €2.80 ($3.26) during trading on Friday, reaching €110.50 ($128.49). The stock had a trading volume of 257,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €116.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €105.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion and a PE ratio of 61.87. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of €71.25 ($82.85) and a 52 week high of €122.10 ($141.98).

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

