Carlisle Companies (CSL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CSL opened at $158.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $108.62 and a one year high of $164.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.43.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 4,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $701,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,954,601.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.38.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

