Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Carnival’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.52. Carnival posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carnival.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

CCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.07.

CCL traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.75. 14,854,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,022,958. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.97. Carnival has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Carnival during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carnival by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

