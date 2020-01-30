Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Down to $45.27

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.14, but opened at $45.27. Carnival shares last traded at $46.83, with a volume of 2,712,936 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. HSBC downgraded Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Standpoint Research raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Carnival by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,352,000 after purchasing an additional 304,457 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 18.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,552,000 after acquiring an additional 372,271 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,407,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 28.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 976,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,704,000 after acquiring an additional 217,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 948,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,212,000 after acquiring an additional 171,834 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Company Profile (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

