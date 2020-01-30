Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CARO. Raymond James downgraded Carolina Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson downgraded Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Carolina Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.53.

CARO stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.92. The company has a market capitalization of $963.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.00. Carolina Financial has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

In other Carolina Financial news, EVP M. J. Huggins III sold 2,750 shares of Carolina Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $116,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,771.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Morrow sold 5,200 shares of Carolina Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $218,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,287,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Carolina Financial by 584.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,211,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 18,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carolina Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $2,702,000. 52.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

