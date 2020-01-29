Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Carpenter Technology has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Carpenter Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carpenter Technology to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Carpenter Technology stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,021. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $916,889.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

