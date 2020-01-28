Carpenter Technology (CRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 2.31. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 23.12%.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $916,889.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carpenter Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

