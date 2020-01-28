Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) Receives $12.81 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.81.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRZO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

NASDAQ CRZO opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $725.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $13.95.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.67 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 61.01% and a return on equity of 19.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 193,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $160,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,895,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,563,283.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?