Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Shares Up 0.3%

Carr’s Group PLC (LON:CARR)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 153.22 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 155 ($2.04), 74 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 17,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.50 ($2.03).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a market cap of $143.23 million and a PE ratio of 12.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 155.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 146.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $1.13. Carr’s Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

In other Carr’s Group news, insider Neil Austin sold 64,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £94,951.71 ($124,903.59).

Carr’s Group Company Profile (LON:CARR)

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound animal feeds for farming and rural communities.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?