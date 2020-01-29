Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.16 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will report $149.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cars.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.66 million. Cars.com reported sales of $164.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year sales of $603.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $602.15 million to $605.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $596.22 million, with estimates ranging from $581.12 million to $611.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CARS shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:CARS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 36,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,601. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $809.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cars.com by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 22,455 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cars.com by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 365,812 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cars.com by 1,266.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,673,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Cars.com by 931.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 183,484 shares during the last quarter.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cars.com (CARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com