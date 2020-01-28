Cars.com Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,528 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,432% compared to the typical daily volume of 165 call options.

NYSE:CARS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.31. 16,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,601. The company has a market capitalization of $808.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.15. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.19.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.23 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARS has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barrington Research raised Cars.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cars.com during the first quarter worth $63,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cars.com by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cars.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cars.com by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 258,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cars.com by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,800,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 213,141 shares during the last quarter.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?