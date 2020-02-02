February 2, 2020
Latest News

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

John Highviewby John Highview

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bank & Trust is a state-chartered community bank. It offers business banking services, including business checking, business debit cards and other banking services, including notary services, wire transfer services, night depository services and others; personal banking services, including passbook savings, personal debit cards, telephone banking, money orders and others. Carter Bank & Trust is based in Martinsville, Virginia. “

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Carter Bank and Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of Carter Bank and Trust stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23. Carter Bank and Trust has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $24.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARE. State Street Corp increased its position in Carter Bank and Trust by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 130,251 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Carter Bank and Trust by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Carter Bank and Trust by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

About Carter Bank and Trust

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

See Also: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bank and Trust (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

John Highview

View all posts by John Highview →

You might also like

Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Brokerages Set Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) PT at $24.10

Analysts Set Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Target Price at $31.80

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *