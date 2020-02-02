Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bank & Trust is a state-chartered community bank. It offers business banking services, including business checking, business debit cards and other banking services, including notary services, wire transfer services, night depository services and others; personal banking services, including passbook savings, personal debit cards, telephone banking, money orders and others. Carter Bank & Trust is based in Martinsville, Virginia. “

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Carter Bank and Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of Carter Bank and Trust stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23. Carter Bank and Trust has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $24.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARE. State Street Corp increased its position in Carter Bank and Trust by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 130,251 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Carter Bank and Trust by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Carter Bank and Trust by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

About Carter Bank and Trust

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

