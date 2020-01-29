Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Short Interest Up 23.5% in January

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,700 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the December 31st total of 398,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on CARE. Raymond James began coverage on Carter Bank and Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carter Bank and Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Carter Bank and Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Carter Bank and Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Carter Bank and Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Carter Bank and Trust during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Carter Bank and Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Carter Bank and Trust by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARE opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. Carter Bank and Trust has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

