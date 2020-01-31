Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $112.29

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $112.29 and last traded at $112.14, with a volume of 2159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.51.

CRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.57.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.50. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

In related news, EVP Greg Foglesong sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $412,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $2,168,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,498 shares of company stock worth $9,564,887. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 178.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the third quarter worth about $55,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 21.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile (NYSE:CRI)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

