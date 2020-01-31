Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Receives $84.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.23.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 23,199 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $2,088,837.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,989.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 734 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $64,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,931 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,282 over the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Carvana by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carvana stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.88. 2,313,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,515. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.16. Carvana has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $99.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 2.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carvana will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

